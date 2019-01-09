New VINLAND SAGA Trailers Previews The Stellar Anime's Next OP

While the larger anime community raves about Demon Slayer, Dr. Stone and Fire Force, Vinland Saga is quietly turning out A+ material week after week over on Amazon Prime.

With most of the North American anime-viewing populace making use of Crunchyroll or Funimation to watch anime, shows that are exclusive to HiDive or Amazon Prime often get the shaft. Case in point, the fandom is currently debating whether Dr. Stone, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba or Fire Force is the best show of the current Summer season and no one is mentioning the superb Vinland Saga in that discussion, largely because it's an Amazon Prime exclusive. If this show was streaming on Crunchyroll, it would likely be near the top of everyone's list.



Nevertheless, we'll keep banging the drums for Vinland Saga. Check out the video below, which highlights bits of new footage from the anime's second-half along with its new opening theme, Dark Crow, which is performed by MAN WITH A MISSION (MWAM). The band previously provided OP's for Log Horizon and The Seven Deadly Sins.





