NO GUNS LIFE: Anime's Second Half Premiere Postponed Due To COVID-19

New anime series, No Guns Life, has been priming itself for the release of the series' second half. As the premiere date drew closer, the risk of COVID-19 has pushed back that release.

The anime adaption of Tasuku Karasuma's No Guns Life manga has had pretty positive response among its fanbase, following the October 10th premiere, last year. The first half of the series was only 13 episodes long and was gearing up for its second half release, this year. The manga series it was based off of premeired in the pages of Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine back in 2014 and was a large success.

The series follows th edangerous adventures of a man who had his head replaced with a revolver and the anime was released through Madhouse. The creative team attached to the series has worked on other hit series such as Overlord, Digimon Adventure tri., Ghost in the Shell and Black Lagoon. With the quality behind the series and the successful first half, it comes as a blow that fans will have to wait a little longer for the second half of the series.

According to the anime's official Twitter account, No Guns Life's second half will have to be delayed due to the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic. This delay is compunded with delays to the series' third and fourth Blu-Ray volumes and the fifth through eighth's DVD rentals. The tweet however, also adds that once a release date for the second half is decided upon, fans will be made aware.





Sad for the hiatus? Curious about when the show will return? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section!