ONE PUNCH MAN Is Featuring JAM Project For Its Opening Theme In Season 2

The official VIZ Media Twitter account has announced that JAM Project will be performing the opening theme for the upcoming second season of super power seinen anime series One Punch Man. The video shared by its account has the lead singer, Hironobu Kageyama, say some words about performing this opening, what it means to him, the populariyt of the series and he also talked about the Anisong World Matsuri.



Kageyama will be making an appearance in the Anisong World Matsuri in New York on November 17. He mentions that he is working on a theme song that will get everybody pumped up just like the first season's The Hero theme. This marks the second time JAM Project works with One Punch Man. The new opening's title was not revealed.



One Punch Man 2 is premiering on April 2019, it's animated by J.C.Staff (yes, different studio from its first season), Viz Media holds the English license and Shueisha produces it. Chkara Sakura is the director and Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director. The two main voice actors are: Makoto Furukawa as Saitama and Kaito Ishikawa as Genos.

THE HERO Hironobu Kageyama from JAM Project has a special message for fans of #OnePunchMan!



Catch Kageyama Sensei at the Anisong World Matsui festival at Anime NYC on Nov. 17. — VIZ (@VIZMedia) November 5, 2018