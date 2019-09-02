Original Anime Film CIDER NO YOU NI KOTOBA GA WAKIAGARU Releases First Teaser Trailer

The anime film from Signal.MD and Sublimation was commissioned to celebrate Japanese record label Flying Dog's 10th anniversary. Continue on to check out the first footage.

If colorful and whimsical slice-of-life anime films are your cup of tea, then Cider no you ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru (Words Are Boiling Up Like Cider) should be right down your alley.



Kyohei Ishiguro is directing the film from a script written by Dai Satou. Kensuke Ushio is providing the score for the music-focused pic. Details on the plot are fairly scarce at the moment but the visuals below imply a coming-of-age story about a boy and girl who bond over music.



The film is confirmed for a 2020 release date. Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for further updates. This definitely looks like a film that will turn heads come awards season.





