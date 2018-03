Original Vampire Hunter Anime SIRIUS THE JAEGER Coming From Studio P.A. Works

The newly announced anime Sirius the Jaeger has generated some early buzz with the release of its first trailer. The P.A. Works title debuts this Summer.





In 1930, evils are rampant in Imperial Capital Tokyo.

Be prepared for a brand-new saga of Jaegers the vampire hunters, brought to you by P.A. works!

"Sirius the Jaeger"

For more information in English, please jump to the link below.https://t.co/yES5nGtgur pic.twitter.com/wXZj2zTZ5L — 『天狼 Sirius the Jaeger』Official (@sirius_anime) March 22, 2018





P.A. Works' website for their original anime just went live. The series is slated to premiere this Summer.Set in 1930, the show focuses on vampire hunter known as Jaegers, who stride through the evil-infested Imperial City looking to live up to their namesake. Even among the deadly hunters, Yuliy stood out due to his sere aura. Known as the werewolf, he seeks to avenge his village who which was decimated by a band of vampires.Masahiro Ando directs from a script penned by Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars' Keigo Koyanagi. Mai Matsuura serves as character designer while Souichirou Sako works as the shows chief animation director. Bongou Stray Dogs' Yuuto Uemura provides the voice for Yuliy.