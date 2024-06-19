OSHI NO KO Live-Action Movie And TV Series Receive Trailer; Release Dates Announced

Earlier this year, it was announced that Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's award-winning seinen manga Oshi no Ko would be getting a new live-action movie and TV series.Amazon and Toei are teaming up for the new live-action project, with Toei releasing the film in theaters in Japan and Amazon Prime Video hosting the series.

Today, we got our first look at the live-action adaptations in the form of a teaser trailer. We also have confirmation that the series will debut on Prime Video beginning November 28th, while the live-action movie will hit theaters in Japan on December 20th.

The Oshi no Ko manga has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump since April 2020, with Yen Press licensing it for release in North America. The manga follows a doctor and his recently deceased patient who are reborn as twins to a famous Japanese pop idol.

It appears that the live-action adaptations will follow the original manga's premise, although it's unclear how the two projects will tie into each other. Hopefully, that will be cleared up soon, but for now check out the trailer below featuring Kaito Sakurai as Aqua Hoshino, Asuka Saito as Ai Hoshino, Nagisa Saito as Ruby Hoshino, Nanoka Hara as Kana Arima, Mizuki Kayashima as Akane Kurokawa, and Ano as Mem-cho.

The Oshi no Ko manga was already a hit with fans, but gained even more popularity thanks to the anime series adaptation, which debuted in 2023. Produced by Doga Kobo, the anime series garnered critical acclaim for its inaugural season and was the recipient of numerous awards, including Anime of the Year at Tokyo Anime Awards Festival.

AMC Networks' HIDIVE was home to Oshi no Ko in North America, streaming the anime as it aired in Japan (and also streaming an English dub). Following its premiere last April, the company announced that Oshi No Ko became the No. 1 series launch in HIDIVE's history.

The anime series is described:

When a pregnant young starlet appears in Gorou Amemiya’s countryside medical clinic, the doctor takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino’s child so she can make a scandal-free return to the stage. But no good deed goes unpunished, and on the eve of her delivery, he finds himself slain at the hands of Ai’s deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai’s child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The glitz and glamor of showbiz hide the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry, threatening to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top of the charts? And what will he do when unthinkable disaster strikes?

Before we get to the live-action adaptations later this year, fans will first be treated to a second season of the anime. Oshi no Ko Season 2 will also stream on HIDIVE, simulcasting exclusively on the anime streaming service in the United States.