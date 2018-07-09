Osterreich Will Produce TOKYO GHOUL:RE'S Second Season Ending
Studio Pierrot's supernatural mystery anime, Tokyo Ghoul:re, finished airing its first season back in June. The second season is almost here and now we know Osterreich will be providing the ending.
Next month, the second part of Tokyo Ghoul:re anime will return to Japanese television, while more details about this second season are being revealed.
The anime website announces the artist in charge of putting music and lyrics to the closing theme of the series, it is Österreich, who will produce the song "Rakuen no Kimi".
On April 3rd, the Tokyo Ghoul animated series began broadcasting in Tokyo MX a total of 12 episodes. The same studio responsible for Tokyo Ghoul, Studio Pierrot, is in charge of this anime. Odahiro Watanabe in the direction and Chūji Mikasano as a scriptwriter.
On July 5th, Ishida Sui put an end to Tokyo Ghoul:re, it began its publication in 2014. The project was compiled in 16 volumes.
Two years have passed since the CCG's raid on Anteiku. Although the atmosphere in Tokyo has changed drastically due to the increased influence of the CCG, ghouls continue to pose a problem as they have begun taking caution, especially the terrorist organization Aogiri Tree, who acknowledge the CCG's growing threat to their existence. The creation of a special team, known as the Quinx Squad, may provide the CCG with the push they need to exterminate Tokyo's unwanted residents. As humans who have undergone surgery in order to make use of the special abilities of ghouls, they participate in operations to eradicate the dangerous creatures. The leader of this group, Haise Sasaki, is a half-ghoul, half-human who has been trained by famed special class investigator, Kishou Arima. However, there's more to this young man than meets the eye, as unknown memories claw at his mind, slowly reminding him of the person he used to be.
