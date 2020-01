PET: New Anime Series Has Revealed The Episode Listing

The mind bending psychic suspense story, based on Ranjo Miyake's manga of the same name;, has finally released in Japan. So far only the first episode to the series has released and fans has been reacting positively to will will most likely be a very successful series. After the first episode,the manga unveiled that the series would, in fact, be getting a blu ray box set release. With that, the list of episodes in the season were also revealed. As of now, Amazon states that the season is set to have 13 episodes in total.Excited for the inevitable box set? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Season 1 ofis set to ship on April 15th!