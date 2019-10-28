PET: Trailer Released To The Upcoming Psychic Anime

A brand new, psychedelic, anime series named Pet; has released a new teaser to the upcoming show. Hit the jump to check out the footage!

Based on the seinen manga by Ranjou Miyake, Pet tells the story of psychics who can delve ito a person's mind and alter their memories, allowing the coverups of crimes but also the corruption of the users heart. Recently, a brand new series was announced that was based on the manga and with the new series, a new trailer for the show was released. Hit the jump to check out the footage to the new series!







Excited for the new series? We would love to hear in the comments! Pet, is set to release in January 2020!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE