PET: Trailer Released To The Upcoming Psychic Anime

A brand new, psychedelic, anime series named Pet; has released a new teaser to the upcoming show. Hit the jump to check out the footage!

10/28/2019
Filed Under: "Seinen" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
Based on the seinen manga by Ranjou Miyake, Pet tells the story of psychics who can delve ito a person's mind and alter their memories, allowing the coverups of crimes but also the corruption of the users heart. Recently, a brand new series was announced that was based on the manga and with the new series, a new trailer for the show was released. Hit the jump to check out the footage to the new series!



Excited for the new series? We would love to hear in the comments! Pet, is set to release in January 2020!
