Polygon Pictures' LEVIUS Boxing Anime Reveals The First 8 Cast Members
Thirty-year-old seiyu Nobunaga Shimazaki will portray the lead character Levius Cromwell in the ambitous CG fighting anime from Polygon Pictures. The anime will debut this Winter, worldwide, on Netflix. Shimazaki most recently voiced Eugeo in Sword Art Onlne: Alicization and Kaido in The Disatrous Life of Saiki K.
Nobunaga Shimazaki will voice the titular hero Levius Cromwell in Polygon Pictures' futuristic CG boxing anime that's sure to envoke comparisons to the recent Megalo Box anime from TMS Entertainment.
Joining Shimazaki are
The anime is based on Haruhisa Nakata's science-fiction boxing manga Levius which debuted in Shogakukan's Monthly Ikki magazine in January 2013 but ceased publication in Septembe 2014 after the release of 3 volumes, after the publisher ceased operations.
-
Junichi Suwabe as Zachs Cromwell
-
Takahiro Sakurai as Bill Weinberg
-
Ayane Sakura as Natalia Garnet
-
Houchu Ohtsuka as Malcolm Eden
-
Daisuke Ono as Hugo Stratas
-
Saori Hayami as a "mysterious beauty who appears before Levius"
-
Mamoru Miyano as Dr. Crown
The manga then moved to Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine in March 2015, where it remans ongoing under the modified title of Levius/est.
VIZ Media has the offcial English language translation of the manga and has a free preview to read online that you can check out by CLICKING HERE.
It’s the 19th century, and the world has entered the Era of Rebirth, recovering from the devastating flames of war. The sport of mechanical martial arts has galvanized the nations. Cybernetically augmented fighters turn their blood into steam and their bodies into brutal fighting—and killing—machines. Young Levius is one of those arena battlers, hell-bent on winning in order to simply survive.
