Polygon Pictures' LEVIUS Boxing Anime Reveals The First 8 Cast Members

Junichi Suwabe as Zachs Cromwell

Takahiro Sakurai as Bill Weinberg

Ayane Sakura as Natalia Garnet

Houchu Ohtsuka as Malcolm Eden

Daisuke Ono as Hugo Stratas

Saori Hayami as a "mysterious beauty who appears before Levius"

Mamoru Miyano as Dr. Crown

It’s the 19th century, and the world has entered the Era of Rebirth, recovering from the devastating flames of war. The sport of mechanical martial arts has galvanized the nations. Cybernetically augmented fighters turn their blood into steam and their bodies into brutal fighting—and killing—machines. Young Levius is one of those arena battlers, hell-bent on winning in order to simply survive.

Thirty-year-old seiyu Nobunaga Shimazaki will portray the lead character Levius Cromwell in the ambitous CG fighting anime from Polygon Pictures. The anime will debut this Winter, worldwide, on Netflix. Shimazaki most recently voiced Eugeo inand Kaido inJoining Shimazaki areThe anime is based on Haruhisa Nakata's science-fiction boxing mangawhich debuted in Shogakukan's Monthly Ikki magazine in January 2013 but ceased publication in Septembe 2014 after the release of 3 volumes, after the publisher ceased operations.The manga then moved to Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine in March 2015, where it remans ongoing under the modified title ofVIZ Media has the offcial English language translation of the manga and has a free preview to read online that you can check out by