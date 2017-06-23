PRINCESS PRINCIPAL's New Promo Shoots It To The Top Of The Most Anticipated List For The Summer Anime Season

With a title like Princess Principal (Purinsesu Prinshiparu) one could easily make the mistake of thinking the upcoming Summer anime is a new show about a cute girl that runs a boarding school but turns out to secretly be a princess in hiding. But that's anything but the case in the new project from Studio 3Hz and Actas. Check out the preview below and see what we mean.

Princess Principal premieres July 09.







The stage is set during the 19th century London, in its capital where a wall divides the east and west of the Kingdom of Albion. Five high school girls, who enrolled in the prestigious Queens May Fair School, are involved in spy activities that involve disguise, infiltration, car chase, and more. These girls take advantage of their special abilities and fly around the shadow world.