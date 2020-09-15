Production I.G.'s New THE LEGEND OF THE GALACTIC HEROES TV Anime Will Be Getting A Third Season

It seems Production I.G. just might be attempting to cover the full gamut of Yoshiki Tanaka's award-winning sci-fi space opera novels in his The Legend of the Galactic Heroes franchise.

Production I.G. has confirmed a sequel for The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These is in the works. The promo below doesn't contain much footage but fans of the novels and original TV anime can hear some iconic lines that highlight what's still to come in the series. The next season will consist of another 24 episodes. Cruncyroll previously simulcast the first 24 episodes as the show aired in Japan.

The first season of the anime consisted of 12 episodes and premiere during the Spring 2018 anime season. The second season was actually released in Japan as three films which were released in 2019. Each film was broken down into 4 episodes and streamed on Crunchyroll during the Fall 2019 anime season.

Of course, veteran anime fans are likely aware that Yoshiki Tanaka's 1982 sci-fi space opera novels were first adapted as an anime film in 1988 which eventually gave rise to a 110-episode anime series that started in 1989. Two more anime films followed before another 24-episode TV anime was released in 1988. Sentai Filmworks holds the North American license for the original series which is currently available for streaming on HiDive.

There's no word on when the third season will be released so keep it locked to Anime Mojo for future updates.

Thousands of years into the future, humanity has advanced into space. Here it has divided into two countries and two different forms of government: the autocracy of the Galactic Empire, and the democracy of the Free Planets Alliance. The countries have been at war for 150 years. Near the end of the 8th age of the space calendar, the appearance of two geniuses will change history forever. The unstoppable genius, Reinhard von Lohengramm, and the unbeatable magician, Yang Wen-li. As heads of the Imperial and Alliance armies respectively, the two will face each other in battle over and over again.