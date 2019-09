PROMARE North American Theatrical Release Sits At $805K

Thanks to GKids, a limited theatrical showing of Studio Trigger and XFlag's Promare was shown in the U.S. from Sept. 17-20, with screenings in Canada wrapping up on the 24th.

Promare now sits at $805.6K. Internationally, the film has grossed $95.9K in France and $35.1K in Russia. Domestically in Japan, the film earned an impressive $6.78M USD (as of June 30).



While exact figures are unknown, it's generally accepted within the anime fandom that anime films like Promare typically cost $1M-$2M USD to make.







The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series KILL la KILL and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (GURREN LAGANN, KILL la KILL), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works.



Thirty years has passed since the appearance of the Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves Mad Burnish appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team Burning Rescue, and Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish begins.

