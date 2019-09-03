PSYCHO-PASS Season 3 Confirmed With The Release Of A New Key Visual
Psycho-Pass season 3 is officially a go, as Production I.G. has confirmed the news via the official Psycho-Pass website and Twitter account. However, details on when the series will air are scarce. Hopefully, fans won't have to wait too much longer to see more exploits from the well-crafted cyberpunk universe.
Psycho-Pass season 2 premiered in 2014 so its been a long wait for a third season. Finally, Production I.G. has revealed the long-awaited news!
Naoyoshi Shiotani returns to direct the new season, with manga creator Akira Amano providing original character designs.
The first season of Pyscho-Pass is considered a masterpiece by most fans of the cyberpunk drama, however, the shortened season 2 was much more diverse. Fans of the show are currently debating whether a third season can recapture the magic or if the first season was just a fluke.
