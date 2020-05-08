PURE WHITE SOUND TV Anime Slated For Release Next Spring

Mashiro no Oto (Pure White Sound) follows a beautiful teenage idol hopeful and a young shamisen player as their chance encounter on the street leads to a journey of musical and self discovery.

Marimo Ragawa ongoing Mashiro no Oto (Pure White Sound) musical romance manga has been confirmed for a TV anime adaptation that is currently slated to premiere next April during the Spring 2021 anime season. The news broke thanks to the advanced release of Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine. The series combines romance and music that will be sure to bring comparisons to Your Lie in April, K-On!, and Nodame Cantabile.

Ragwa began serializing the ongoing manga in Kodnasha's Monthly Manga magazine in December 2009 and has released 23 volumes to date. The series reached its peak of popularity in 2012 as it ranked third in the 2012 Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Top 20 Manga for Male Readers survey and won the 36th Kodansha Manga Award for Best Shōnen Manga. It also won an Excellence Award at the 16th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards that year.

Kodansha released a promotional anime video for the manga series back in May which now seems to be an obvious test run for the upcoming anime series.



There's no details on the staff or anime studio behind the project so expect additional details in the coming weeks.

Shamisen is a traditional Japanese musical instrument that looks similar to a guitar. Teenager Setsu Sawamura's grandfather, who raised him and his older brother Wakana, recently passed away. His grandfather was one of the greatest shamisen players, and the two siblings grew up listening to him play and learning to play the instrument.



Since his grandfather's death, Setsu dropped out of high school, moved to Tokyo and has been drifting, not knowing what to do besides play his shamisen. That's when his successful and rich mother Umeko storms into his life and tries to shape Setsu up. She enrolls him back into high school but little does Setsu know that he is about to rediscover his passion for shamisen.