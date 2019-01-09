RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM OF A DREAMING GIRL Anime Film Announces North American Theatrical Run
Thanks to Aniplex of America and Funimation, western anime fans will have the opportunity to see the continuation of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai TV anime in theaters. Limited screenings at select theaters will be held on October 2 and 3. Canadian fans will get the chance to watch the film on October 4 and 5.
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai was a breakout hit of the Fall 2018 anime season and received a continuation in the form of an anime film that hit Japanese theaters back in June.
The anime film picks up where the TV anime left off and will cover the 6th and 7th volume of Hajime Kamoshida's Seishun Buta Yarō light novel series. To date, there have been 9 volumes released in the ongoing series which first began back in April 2014.
Check out an english-subbed trailer for the film below.
Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at a high school near Enoshima, meets several girls that are experiencing this “puberty syndrome.” For instance, he meets a wild bunny girl in the library. She turns out to be an actress on hiatus, Mai Sakurajima, who is also his senior at the school. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl. How did she become invisible…? As Sakuta searches for answers to help Mai, they spend more time together, and he eventually learns of her hidden feelings… This is an unusual story that takes place in a town of bright skies and glistening seas, where Sakuta encounters various intriguing girls.
