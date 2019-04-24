RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM OF A DREAMING GIRL Anime Film Releases New Promo And Key Visual
Hajime Kamoshida and illustrator Keeji Mizoguchi ongoing light novel series Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai received a 13-episode TV anime adaptation from Studio CloverWorks last fall and was a solid hit with North American fans, drawing favorable comparisons to Studio Shaft's Bakemonogatari. Those fans looking to see the anime continue will first be treated to an anime film, which hits Japan theaters this Summer.
The darling surprise of the Fall 2018 anime season, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, will continue the story with an upcoming anime film set for release on June 15 in Japan.
Titled Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl, the film will tell the events of the 6th and 7th volume of the ongoing light novel series after the TV anime covered the first 5. There are currently 9 volumes released to date, so there's still plenty of material left for another anime season.
Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at a high school near Enoshima, meets several girls that are experiencing this “puberty syndrome.” For instance, he meets a wild bunny girl in the library. She turns out to be an actress on hiatus, Mai Sakurajima, who is also his senior at the school. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl. How did she become invisible…? As Sakuta searches for answers to help Mai, they spend more time together, and he eventually learns of her hidden feelings… This is an unusual story that takes place in a town of bright skies and glistening seas, where Sakuta encounters various intriguing girls.
