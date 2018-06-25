Region A RE:ZERO Blu-ray Disc Set Reportedly Has Coloring Issues
If you're thinking about purchasing the blu-ray boxset for Re:Zero from Funimation or Anime Limited, you might want to hold off for a bit. That's because anime fans who have already received their copy are fuming about gradient/coloring issues. While the issues are being acknowledged by both Funimation and Anime Limited, their response is that they're distributing material approved by the licensor and that while they sympathize with fans, the discs are not deemed defective and will not be replaced.
Region A Re:Zero blu-ray disc sets from Funimation and Anime Limited reportedly have some troubling issues with its technical performance.
The current debate in the fandom is whether the discs should be replaced or whether the gradient/coloring issue is just something that has to be accommodated. As the social media conversation continues, it's been revealed that these same issues sometimes plague the original blu-ray discs that come straight from Japan.
When Subaru Natsuki leaves the convenience store, the last thing he expects is to be wrenched from his everyday life and dropped into a fantasy world. Things aren't looking good for the bewildered teenager; however, not long after his arrival, he is attacked by some thugs. Armed with only a bag of groceries and a now useless cell phone, he is quickly beaten to a pulp. Fortunately, a mysterious beauty named Satella, in hot pursuit after the one who stole her insignia, happens upon Subaru and saves him. In order to thank the honest and kindhearted girl, Subaru offers to help in her search, and later that night, he even finds the whereabouts of that which she seeks. But unbeknownst to them, a much darker force stalks the pair from the shadows, and just minutes after locating the insignia, Subaru and Satella are brutally murdered.
However, Subaru immediately reawakens to a familiar scene—confronted by the same group of thugs, meeting Satella all over again—the enigma deepens as history inexplicably repeats itself.
