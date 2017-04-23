Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

Rejoice! Funimation Licenses RECORD OF LODOSS WARS OVA And TV Series

Rejoice! Funimation Licenses RECORD OF LODOSS WARS OVA And TV Series

For many Western anime fans, Studio Madhouse's 1990 Record of Lodos Wars TV anime series was their first exposure to the genre. For the firs time, both the OVA and TV series come to blu-ray this July.

MarkJulian | 4/23/2017
Filed Under: "Seinen" | Source: FUNimation
To be specific, FUNimation is releasing a complete box set that combines the Madhouses Record of Lodoss Wars (1990) 13-episode OVA series and the 26-episode sequel TV anime series from AIC, Record of Lodoss War: Chronicles of the Heroic Knight.  However, only the OVA series will be making the leap to blu-ray as the TV anime will be packaged only on DVD.  Still, it's been well over a decade since the series was available for purchase in the US on any format.

FUNimation describes the series:
Recognized as one of the pioneers of high fantasy anime, Record of Lodoss War made its claim among worldwide audiences with a rich RPG storyline and early musical pieces by Yoko Kanno.

Born to a banished knight in a land torn by war, young Parn and a ragtag team of adventurers set out to restore peace to the island of Lodoss. But the path is not an easy one. Presiding over all is the Grey Witch, whose bent for neutrality gives the heroes no peace. Meanwhile, in the cursed land of Marmo, an evil sorcerer seeks the destructive power of an ancient goddess. The ensuing battles cost the lives of many a friend and foe, until a brave new generation of heroes rises to face the sinister enemies once and for all.

The series goes on sale July 18, 2017.  A price for the box set has not been revealed.
