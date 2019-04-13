REMINDER: The Entire SAMURAI CHAMPLOO Season Is Free On YouTube Courtesy Of Funimation
Disappointed by the offerings of the Spring 2019 anime season and looking for an anime to watch on a lazy Saturday afternoon? Then look no further than the hip hop influenced stylings of Samurai Champloo which is celebrating its 15th Anniversary this year.
Samurai Champloo, one of the greatest original animes from the now-defunct Studio Manglobe and legendary Cowboy Bebop director Shinichirō Watanabe is free to watch on YouTube.
For quite some time, Funimation has made the entire show free to watch on YouTube but it's a fact that not many are aware of or a series that gets overlooked by younger anime fans. So if you have the free time and want an entertaining, sword-swinging action-packed show to watch, start with the video below and continue on through 26 free episodes.
There are two separate playlists available, one with subtitles and the other with an English-dub.
Let’s break it down. Mugen’s a reckless sword-slinger with a style that’s more b-boy than Shaolin. He’s got a nasty streak that makes people want to stick a knife in his throat. Then there’s Jin, a deadbeat ronin who speaks softly but carries a big blade. He runs game old-school style, but he can make your blood spray with the quickness. When these roughnecks bring the ruckus, it ain’t good for anybody, especially them. Enter Fuu, the dizzy waitress who springs her new friends from a deadly jam. All she wants in return is help solving a riddle from her past. She and the boys are tracking the scent, but there’s ninety-nine ways to die between them and the sunflower samurai.
