RE:ZERO Creative Team Returns With Original Series GRANBELM
Director Masaharu Watanabe is joining forces with illustrator Shinichiro Otsuka once again but it's not for a new season of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-. Instead, the pair will debut an original work titled Granbelm that will be produced by Studio Nexus. Check out the first teaser preview below.
As anime fans around the world wait patiently for another season of Re:Zero, the show's director and character designer have returned with an all-new original work.
An official Twitter account for the project also went live, announcing key voice actors in the series.
The character of Mangetsu Kohinata will be protrayed by Miyuri Shimabukuro, while Atsumi Tanezaki will voice Shingetsu Ernesta Fukami. Both seiyuus will be at Anime Japan on March 23 to reveal more details about the project. Granbelm will debut during the Summer 2019 anime season.
Granblem Synopsis
A long time ago, magical powers disappeared from all over the world, and the magic that enriched people's life has been lost from the history. Then time flows, the story is set in modern day. A normal high school student Mangetsu Kohinata, and Shingetsu Ernesta Fukami who has been tossed by the history. The two encounter in the night when the full moon looks so big. The lost magical powers and the magical doll Almanax. When finding out the secret of the world, the girl makes up her mind.
