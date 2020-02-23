RIDE YOUR WAVE's U.S.Box Office Haul Climbs To Just Over $316K
After being first announced in December 2018 and finally hitting Japanese theaters on June 21, Fathom Events held a special 1-night-only screening for Ride Your Wave on February 19. Combined with the more recent screenings, the film has amassed $316,129 from Japanese subtitled screenings in the U.S. and Canada. There are still a few theaters showing the film but the number of locations is steadily dropping with each passing day so if you wish to watch the film on the big screen and not in your living room, then you better act fast.
Fathom Events provided a special 1-night-only screening of Studio Science SARU's critically-acclaimed Nami ni Noretara earlier this month before additional showings were announced.
In addition to North America, the film grossed $1.974 million in China and $1.607 million in Japan.
Netflix's Devilman Crybaby director Masaaki Yuasa's latest film follows a surfer and a firefighter who meet and fall in love. Liz and the Blue Bird's Reiko Yoshida penned the script while Little Witch Academia composer Michiru Ōshima provided the score.
The story centers on the relationship between Hinako, who has moved to a coastal town upon entering university and Minato, a young firefighter with a strong sense of justice. Hinako loves surfing and while fearless on the sea, she's still uncertain about her future. Following a fire mishap in the town, Hinako and Minato encounter each other. As they spend more time surfing together, Hinako feels drawn to Minato, who dedicates himself to help others.
