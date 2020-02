RIDE YOUR WAVE's U.S.Box Office Haul Climbs To Just Over $316K

The story centers on the relationship between Hinako, who has moved to a coastal town upon entering university and Minato, a young firefighter with a strong sense of justice. Hinako loves surfing and while fearless on the sea, she's still uncertain about her future. Following a fire mishap in the town, Hinako and Minato encounter each other. As they spend more time surfing together, Hinako feels drawn to Minato, who dedicates himself to help others.

After being first announced in December 2018 and finally hitting Japanese theaters on June 21, Fathom Events held a special 1-night-only screening foron February 19. Combined with the more recent screenings, the film has amassed $316,129 from Japanese subtitled screenings in the U.S. and Canada. There are still a few theaters showing the film but the number of locations is steadily dropping with each passing day so if you wish to watch the film on the big screen and not in your living room, then you better act fast.In addition to North America, the film grossed $1.974 million in China and $1.607 million in Japan.Netflix'sdirector Masaaki Yuasa's latest film follows a surfer and a firefighter who meet and fall in love.Reiko Yoshida penned the script whilecomposer Michiru ƌshima provided the score.