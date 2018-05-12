RIKKUN IN THE MIDDLE Anime Series Reveals Staff, Cast And Release Date

The anime adaptation of author Masahiro Totsuka's comedy seinen manga series, Rikkun in the Middle , has revealed its staff, cast and premiere date. Here are the details.

The official Morning magazine has revealed the staff, cast and premiere date of upcoming comedy seinen anime series Rikkun in the Middle. The Morning magazine website shared an official visual featuring several of the main characters from the show.



Staff

Art Director: Yasutada Kato

Color Key: Akiko Saitou

Director of Photography: Yuusaku Murakami

Editor: Keisuke Yanagi

Music Production: jeux d'eau

Sound Director: Kisuke Koizumi

Sound Effects: Masami Kitakata

Recording: Tatsuhiro Amano

Sound Production: dugout

Cast

Yurina Watanabe as Riku

Akiha Matsui as Mom

Hiroaki Miura as Dad

Nao Shiraki as Kū

Tomomi Isomura as Una

Tadanori Date as Narrator

Nichika Omori as Mushroom God

Masaaki Doi as Bamboo Shoot God

Hinata Tadokoro as Mountain God



Akiko Seki is directing this project as well as writing and illustrating the storyboards. Naoko Ikeuchi is under character design as well as chief animation diretor, TakaAki Nakahashi produces the music, Sakua Create is serving as producer and the theme song is "Mannaka no Kimi" by 1er Cru.



The manga series that inspired this anime is written and illustrated by Masahiro Totsuka and ran from February 16, 2017 to January 25, 2018 with 3 volumes and 52 chapters. The Morning magazine serialized it under the seinen demographic.