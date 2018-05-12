RIKKUN IN THE MIDDLE Anime Series Reveals Staff, Cast And Release Date

The official Morning magazine has revealed the staff, cast and premiere date of upcoming comedy seinen anime series Rikkun in the Middle. The Morning magazine website shared an official visual featuring several of the main characters from the show.
Staff
Art Director: Yasutada Kato
Color Key: Akiko Saitou
Director of Photography: Yuusaku Murakami
Editor: Keisuke Yanagi
Music Production: jeux d'eau
Sound Director: Kisuke Koizumi
Sound Effects: Masami Kitakata
Recording: Tatsuhiro Amano
Sound Production: dugout
Cast
Yurina Watanabe as Riku
Akiha Matsui as Mom
Hiroaki Miura as Dad
Nao Shiraki as Kū
Tomomi Isomura as Una
Tadanori Date as Narrator
Nichika Omori as Mushroom God
Masaaki Doi as Bamboo Shoot God
Hinata Tadokoro as Mountain God
Akiko Seki is directing this project as well as writing and illustrating the storyboards. Naoko Ikeuchi is under character design as well as chief animation diretor, TakaAki Nakahashi produces the music, Sakua Create is serving as producer and the theme song is "Mannaka no Kimi" by 1er Cru.
The manga series that inspired this anime is written and illustrated by Masahiro Totsuka and ran from February 16, 2017 to January 25, 2018 with 3 volumes and 52 chapters. The Morning magazine serialized it under the seinen demographic.
Rikkun in the Middle premieres on January 9