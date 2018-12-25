SAGA OF TANYA THE EVIL Anime Film Shares New Trailer And Additional Cast

Studio NUT's upcoming magic military action anime film, The Saga of Tanya The Evil , has released a new trailer and additional cast members. Here is more information on the film.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.35-minute trailer for the upcoming seinen anime film The Saga of Tanya The Evil. The video has new footage of the film, it shows the politics and plot of the show and has action-heavy scenes with a dramatic end sequence.



Here are the new cast members:

Takashi Inagaki as Joseph Dzhugashvili

Chō as Loria

Toshiyuki Morikawa as William Douglas Drake

Jun Fukushima as Edgar

Mutsumi Tamura as BB



The film has a February 8, 2019 release date in Japan. There is no information on a western screening. Yuuji Hosogoe is the film's chief animation director and performs character design as well, Yasushi Uemura is directing the film, Shinobu Shinotsuki is the original character designer and Carlo Zen, the original creator, helps out with development. The voice cast remains the same as the anime series.

The anime series ran from January 2017 to March 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes. Media Factory, AT-X, Enterbrain and Sony Music Communications produced it. Funimation has the North American license and NUT animated the project. The opening theme is JINGO JUNGLE by MYTH & ROID and the ending theme is Los! Los! Los! by Tanya Degurechaff (voiced by Aoi Yuuki).

