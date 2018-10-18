SAINT SEIYA: SAINTIA SHOU Will Premiere Its First 3 Episodes On ANIMAX On PlayStation 4
PlayStation users, rejoice, ANIMAX will host the first 3 episodes of the upcoming Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou anime series. December 10 marks the release date and the first episode will also launch on Amazon Prime, for those users that do not own a PS4.
Studio Toei Animation's upcoming action adventure seinen anime series, Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou, will premiere its first three episodes on PlayStation 4 software. Here is more information.
ANIMAX is a Japanese satellite network that broadcasts anime. Simply put, it is a program that lets PlayStation users watch anime in the biggest 24-hour network specialized in this media format. The reason it is only available for PS users is that ANIMAX is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment (owners of PlayStation) and AK Holdings.
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou has no staff listed as or right now and there is no information regarding opening or ending themes. However, here are the main voice actors: Inori Minase as Saori Kido, Aina Suzuki as Shouko Equuleus and Megumi Nakajima as Mii Dolphin.
