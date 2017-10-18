SE7EN Screenwriter To Tackle LONE WOLF AND CUB American Remake

A US remake of Lone Wolf and Cub was announced back in June 2016 and it appears that development is finally heating up as a screenwriter has been hired.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Andrew Kevin Walker, the screenwriter best known for penning the script for Brad Pitt's Se7en, has been hired to adapt Lone Wolf and Cub. Producer Steven Paul (Ghost in the Shell) is spearheading development on the project at Paramount Pictures. Justin Lin (Fast and Furious) is also producing and is a candidate to direct. The film has been in-and-out of development at Paramount since 2003.



Lone Wolf and Cub was a manga series from Kazuo Koike and artist Goseki Kojima first published in 1970. It is generaly regarded as one of the most influential tales across any media of Japanese pop culture. A six-part film series adaptation, subtitled the Sword of Vengeance series was first released in 1972 and was completed in 1980. Tomisaburo Wakayama starred as Ogami Ittō.





