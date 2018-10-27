Season 2 of CASTLEVANIA on Netflix Is Airing Now: How Is It so Far?

The second season of Castlevania is currently being aired on Netflix, and from our short time of watching, we can say for certain that it's worth your time.

Season 2 of Castlevania is finally available on Netflix, and so far, we’re enjoying it. We’re just a few episodes in, but already it appears as if this season is going to be a much better one than the first.

But to be honest, it shouldn’t be too difficult to top the first season because it came with only four episodes. This time around, we are looking at eight episodes, which is double the number of season one, and that’s great.

What is the story about?

Well, Dracula is still angry that is wife was murdered by the church, and as such, the war is still ongoing. He wants to wipe humanity from the planet, and he has an army of vampires and other creatures at his disposal.

Not only that, but there are two humans in his army, and both are generals. In fact, they hold higher ranks than every top-level vampire, but we won’t explain why this is until the full review. To be honest, we understand why Dracula chooses to trust these humans over his own kind, but for certain, one of them will likely betray him.

Many might be expecting Dracula to end this war based on the fact that his wife was human, and she didn’t want this to happen in the first place. But we believe Dracula is too far gone. He’s fed up of humans, and his only goal right now is to wipe out all humans in a bid to avenge his wife.

It’ll be up to our heroes to stop him, and because Dracula isn’t thinking without emotions, they will find a way to come out on top of this impossible to win war.

Look out for our full review in the coming days because we’re currently binge watching this bad boy right as we speak.