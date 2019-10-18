Sentai Filmworks Announces GOLDEN TIMES' English Dub Voice Cast
Texas-based English anime licensor Sentai Filmworks has announced the English dub cast for Golden Time while simultaneously dropping the release's first trailer. Check it out below.
Golden Time (Gōruden Taimu), one of the better comedic slice-of-life TV anime within the last decade will be releasing an English dub later this year after the series was first released in 2013.
The series has the special distinction of being one of the few romantic slice-of-life series set in college and not high school.
The anime is based on a light novel series created by Toradora! author Yuyuko Takemiya. JC Staff originally released a 24-episode TV anime series in 2013 that was also simulcast on Crunchyroll.
Due to a tragic accident, Banri Tada is struck with amnesia, dissolving the memories of his hometown and past. However, after befriending Mitsuo Yanagisawa, he decides to move on and begin a new life at law school in Tokyo. But just as he is beginning to adjust to his college life, the beautiful Kouko Kaga dramatically barges into Banri's life, and their chance meeting marks the beginning of an unforgettable year.
After having a glimpse of college life, Banri learns that he is in a new place and a new world – a place where he can be reborn, to have new friends, fall in love, makes mistakes and grow. And as he begins to discover who he was, the path he has chosen leads him towards a blindingly bright life that he will never want to forget.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]