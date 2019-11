SPACE BROTHERS #0 Anime Film Licensed By Sentai Filmworks

🛰️We've added a new title to our catalog! It's outta this world 🚀



Read more: https://t.co/Mcc1ONNbh7 pic.twitter.com/eMCCoBxf1o — Sentai Filmworks 🦃 (@SentaiFilmworks) November 8, 2019

Set four years before the events of the Space Brothers TV series, Space Brothers #0 tells the story of two brothers on disparate paths. Hibito Namba is a rookie astronaut in training while his brother, Mutta, has found his own ambitions at a disappointing standstill. When Hibito is selected to train for a coveted NASA space mission, it sets in motion a series of events that takes the brothers to the crossroads of destiny and dreams.

The(Uchū Kyōdai #0) anime film was originally released in August 2014 by A-1 Pictures and as such, it's been a long wait for North American fans of the manga to get their hands on an official copy of the film. Thanks to Sentai, that wait appears to be coming to an end though Sentai has yet to announce a release date. What is confirmed is that both a home video and digital release of the film will occur and that a cut of thewill also be made available.Themanga remains ongoing, with Chūya Koyama recently releasing the 36th volume. It is currently serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Morning Seinen Manga Magazine. Kodnasha Comics releases the series in English for North American readers. A 99 episode TV anime adaptation from A-1 Pictures ran from April 2012 to March 2014. In additon, a live-action adapation directed by Yoshitaka Mori was released in Japanese theaters in May 2012.