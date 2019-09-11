SPACE BROTHERS #0 Anime Film Licensed By Sentai Filmworks
The Space Brothers #0 (Uchū Kyōdai #0) anime film was originally released in August 2014 by A-1 Pictures and as such, it's been a long wait for North American fans of the manga to get their hands on an official copy of the film. Thanks to Sentai, that wait appears to be coming to an end though Sentai has yet to announce a release date. What is confirmed is that both a home video and digital release of the film will occur and that a cut of the Chūya Koyama Special Edition will also be made available.
Sentain Filmworks has announced that they've required the North American distribution rights for the Space Brothers #0 anime film which serves as a prequel to the 2012 Space Brothers TV anime.
The Space Brothers manga remains ongoing, with Chūya Koyama recently releasing the 36th volume. It is currently serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Morning Seinen Manga Magazine. Kodnasha Comics releases the series in English for North American readers. A 99 episode TV anime adaptation from A-1 Pictures ran from April 2012 to March 2014. In additon, a live-action adapation directed by Yoshitaka Mori was released in Japanese theaters in May 2012.
Set four years before the events of the Space Brothers TV series, Space Brothers #0 tells the story of two brothers on disparate paths. Hibito Namba is a rookie astronaut in training while his brother, Mutta, has found his own ambitions at a disappointing standstill. When Hibito is selected to train for a coveted NASA space mission, it sets in motion a series of events that takes the brothers to the crossroads of destiny and dreams.
