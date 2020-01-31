Studio Cloverworks' HER BLUE SKY Arrives On Blu-ray And DVD This April
Boasting the creative team that produced Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, Her Blue Sky reunited director Tatsuyuki Nagai, screenwriter Mari Okada, and character designer Masayoshi Tanaka.
If you missed out on seeing Her Blue Sky in theaters and have a region-free blu-ray or DVD player, then you'll only have to wait till April for the film's home video release (which will include subtitles).
The film follows sisters Aoi Aioi and Akane Aioi, whose parents tragically passed away 13 years ago. As a result, Akane (the older sister) gave up on her dream of moving to Tokyo with her musician boyfriend, Shinnosuke Kanomura. The situation becomes complicated when Shinnosuke returns after a long time away with a younger version of himself- his time-traveling junior from 13 years ago.
Her Blue Sky is up for the Animation of the Year award at the 43rd annual Japan Academy Film Prize Association. The awards ceremony will take place on March 1 at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo. Her Blue Sky will compete against Weathering With You, One Piece Stampede, the CGI film Lupin III THE FIRST, and Detective Conan: The First of the Blue Sapphire.
Her Blue Sky unfortunately opened in Japan during Typhoon Hagibis, but still mangaged to gross ¥68.5 million yen.
The film debuted in Japan October 11, 2019.
