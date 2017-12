Studio J.C. Staff To Produce ANGELS OF DEATH Anime Adaptation

Most girls waking up without any memory and meeting a serial killer would panic, but not Ray. In fact, far from being her biggest problem, killer Zack might just prove a convenient resource when it comes to finding a way out of the building in which they're both trapped!

After the official Twitter account for the Angels of Death franchise announced back in July that an anime adaptation would be released in 2018, it has been revealed that Studio J.C. Staff will be producing the project.Makoto Sanada released the game on a free-to-play website in Japan before it was translated and released on Steam. A manga adaptation was produced by Sanada and artist Kudan Naduka in Kadokawa's Comic Gene magazine, which currently has 1 million copies in circulation. If you're looking for more horror-anime titles, this will certainly be a project to keep a close eye on. Stay tuned for staff announcements and the reveal of a set release date.