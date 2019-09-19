Studio Lerche's GIVEN TV Anime Announces Sequel Film In Final Episode
The Summer season is winding down and many anime fans are already looking to the Fall. However, the Given TV anime from Studio Lerche (Scum's Wish, Radiant) wants to stay at the forefront of Yaoi/boys-love (BL) manga fans around the world by revealing that a sequel anime film will be released in Japanese theaters in 2020.
The eleventh and final episode of the Given (Givun) TV anime adaptation from Studio Lerche revealed that the series will continue with a sequel anime film set for release in 2020.
A short teaser for the anime film was uploaded to the official manga's website, which you can check out below.
Natsuki Kizu began publishing Given in April 2013 in the pages of the bimonthly manga magazine Cheri+. To date, 5 collected volumes have been released. While the anime centered on the relationship between highschoolers Ritsuka and Mafuyu, the anime will focus on the adult members of the band, Haruki, Akihiko, and Ugetsu.
Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]