Studio Madhouse's NO GUNS LIFE TV Anime Adaptation Confirmed For Two Cour
According to the official No Guns Life website and the schedule of the anime's blu-ray releases, the TV anime adaptation will consist of a total of 24 episodes (2 cour). The series is currently simulcast on Funimation and Hulu.
The anime adaptation of manga creator Tasuku Karasuma's No Guns Life (Nō Ganzu Raifu) will extend into the Winter 2020 anime season as it's confirmed for a two cour (two season) run.
To date, there have been 8 volumes of the manga released, which was first published in Shueisha's Ultra Jump manga magazine back in August 2014. VIZ Media currently holds the North American license and recently releases the first translated volume back in September.
ABOUT NO GUNS LIFE
Ex-soldier Juzo Inui has one question--who turned him into a cyborg and erased his memories?
After the war, cyborg soldiers known as the Extended were discharged. Juzo Inui is one of them, a man whose body was transformed, his head replaced with a giant gun! With no memory of his previous life—or who replaced his head and why—Inui now scratches out a living in the dark streets of the city as a Resolver, taking on cases involving the Extended.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]