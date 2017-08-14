Studio MAPPA Reveals Original Anime VANISHING Line Which Will Premiere This Fall

A video and poster for an original MAPPA TV anime titled Vanishing Line was revealed earlier today. Continue on to check out the exciting project!

MAPPA's (Yuri on Ice, Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul) Vanishing Line is a tale told in Russell City, a town of intrigue and mystery that sees a motorcycle riding, sword-wielding young man, aptly named Sword stumble upon a conspiracy that threatens to overthrow society. His only clue is the word, "El Dorado". Joining Sword on his investigation is a young woman named Sophie who is looking for her older brother. The only clue she has is a message he left for her, which only contained the words, "El Dorado."

Seong Ho Park, a key animator for Yuri on Ice, will be making his directorial debut with

Kiyoko Yoshimura (

Linebarrels of Iron) handling the script. The series premieres in October.





