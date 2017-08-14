Studio MAPPA Reveals Original Anime VANISHING Line Which Will Premiere This Fall
MAPPA's (Yuri on Ice, Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul) Vanishing Line is a tale told in Russell City, a town of intrigue and mystery that sees a motorcycle riding, sword-wielding young man, aptly named Sword stumble upon a conspiracy that threatens to overthrow society. His only clue is the word, "El Dorado". Joining Sword on his investigation is a young woman named Sophie who is looking for her older brother. The only clue she has is a message he left for her, which only contained the words, "El Dorado."
A video and poster for an original MAPPA TV anime titled Vanishing Line was revealed earlier today. Continue on to check out the exciting project!
Seong Ho Park, a key animator for Yuri on Ice, will be making his directorial debut with Kiyoko Yoshimura (Linebarrels of Iron) handling the script. The series premieres in October.
