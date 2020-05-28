Studio Mappa's DOROHEDORO Is Now Available To Stream On Netflix

After a somewhat lengthy wait following Doredoro's January premiere in Japan, Canadian and U.S. anime fans can now watch the Studio Mappa produced adaptation on Netflix.

Leading up to the start of the Winter 2020 anime season this past January, Studio Mappa's adaptation of Q Hayashida's Dorohedoro was one of the most highly anticipated new shows. However, the series ended up in "Netflix jail" and wasn't simulcast in North America at the same time that it aired in Japan. Well, roughly five months after its debut, Netflix subscribers can finally stream the 12-episode adaptation, starting today.

Hayashida first published Dorohedoro in Shogakukan's seinen magazine Monthly Ikki since 2000 before it moved to Shogakukan's Hibana manga magazine in 2015 when Ikki ceased to publish. The series then moved to Monthly Shōnen Sunday a short time later before wrapping in November 2018 at 23 volumes. In North America, VIZ Media holds the English-language license for the series and has released all 23 volumes as well.

Since ending Dorohedoro, Hayashia has moved on to publish a new (similarly dark and grotesque) series titled Dai Dark.

With the TV anime-only consisting of 12 episodes, you'd be right in surmising that the entire manga series was not covered. For those interesting in continuing the story, the anime covers up to Chapter 40, which is halfway through volume 07. There were also 6 mini-OVAs that covered the humorous bonus manga chapters included in the first 6 manga volumes.

Kaiman was not lucky. A sorcerer cursed him with a reptile head and left him with no memory of his life before the transformation. Adding to the mystery, there's a specter of a man living inside him. But Kaiman has one key advantage: he's now completely immune to magic. Along with his best friend, Nikaido, Kaiman is hunting down sorcerers in the Hole, searching for the one who can undo his curse and killing the rest. But when En, the head Sorcerer, of the sorcerers, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering sorcerers, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds