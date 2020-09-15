Studio Pierrot AKUDAMA DRIVE TV Anime Releases New Promo And Reveals October Release Date

Akudama Drive, an original TV anime from Studio Pierrot and Too Kyo Games will premiere on October 8. Check out this new trailer and key visual for the gorgeous-looking series.

The fall anime season is shaping up quite nicely and this latest teaser from Studio Pierrot and Too Kyo Games' Akudama Drive is sending up strong dark horse vibes thanks to the gorgeous visuals. Check out the new trailer and key visual that were just posted to the anime's official website, where it was also revealed that the series will premiere on October 2. Based on the footage below, the upcoming sci-fi anime will be violently bloody.

Funimation previously confirmed that they will simulcast the series which was originally slated to premier in July but was delayed to October due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Too Kyo Games is a new video game development company founded by Danganronpa series writer Kazutaka Kodaka. As such, you'll likely recognize many Danganronpa veterans working on the series. Tomohiro Taguchi directed the anime from a script written by Norimitsu Kaihō (Kodaka came up with the story concept). The Japanese alternative band SPARK!!SOUND!!SHOW!! is providing the OP, "Steal," while the 4-member pop idol group Urashimasakatasen provides the ED, "Ready."

In a fall season that includes new DanMachi, The Irregular at Magic High School and the premieres of Jujutsu Kaisen and Noblesse, where does Akudama Drive fall on your list of most anticipated shows?





Long ago, a war broke out in Japan that pitted Kantou against Kansai and divided the country. Kansai became dependent on Kantou, but slowly the police and government began losing control of Kansai to criminals known as Akudama.