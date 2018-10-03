Studio Silver Link's STRIKE THE BLOOD Announces Third Anime Season

The first anime season of Strike the Blood was released in October 2013. A second season was released as 4 OVAs (8-episodes) in November 2016.

For a while, it appeared that Strike the Blood would go the way of a number of one-and-done light novel adaptations. However, Silver Link surprised fans in late 2016 with the reveal that a second season would be released as a series of OVAs (original video animations). Each OVA consisted of 2 episodes making season 2 8 episodes long.



Now, Silver Link has confirmed that a third season is in the works, making the announcement at Dengeki Game Festival 2018. The third season will cover up to Volume 17 - The Holy War arc of the light novel series from writer Gakuto Mikumo and the illustrator Manyako. To date, there have been 18 volumes released in the ongoing light novel series that began in 2011.



The first TV anime season was simulcast on Crunchyroll while the OVAs have yet to make their way Stateside.



STRIKE THE BLOOD SYNOPSIS: The Fourth Progenitor is a name that strikes fear in many people. A dangerous vampire thought to exist only in legend, the Fourth Progenitor commands so much power that its very existence is considered an act of war. But now people have discovered that not only is the Fourth Progenitor very real, he is also currently living in Itogami City, an island where humans and demons live together freely. Until three months ago, Kojou Akatsuki was a normal, human high school student.



After becoming the Fourth Progenitor, though, he finds himself with abilities far beyond those of regular vampires. One day, he meets Yukina Himeragi, an apprentice sword-shaman who is sent to observe him and kill him if he becomes too much of a threat. However, her presence raises many questions. If the Fourth Progenitor is so dangerous, why send only an apprentice to deal with him? And how did a human become the Fourth Progenitor in the first place?

