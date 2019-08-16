Studio Trigger And XFlag's PROMARE Anime Film Releases A New English-SubbedTrailer Released
Following Promare's release in Japan on May 24, Promare will be released in North American theaters on September 17 and 19, thanks to GKids and Fathom Events. Limited screenings will only be shown at 7PM on those dates, with English-dub screenings exclusive to the 17th and English-subtitles reserved for the 19th. Additionally, a very small number of theaters will also have additional showtimes on the 20th.
Anime film distributor GKids has released a new English-subbed trailer for the original anime film Promare, from Studio Trigger (Darling in the Franxxx, Kiznaiver) and Xflag (Monster Strike).
The film is a futuristic reimagining of the Edo period firefighters who displayed their profession via matoi banners.
“The world is up in flames!! The unprecedented disaster is caused by BURNISH, a group of mutants who are able to control flames. But, fear not! GALO and the Burning Rescue Fire Department is ready to extinguish their wrong-doings!”
“A rescue task force compiled specifically to suppress damage caused by the BURNISH. GALO, a fire fighter with “balls to the wall” as his motto joins the task force with a MATOI in his hand.”
