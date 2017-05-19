SUMMER WARS And WOLF CHILDREN Director Teases Next Project

Like Makoto Shinkai (your name.), Mamoru Hosoda is often described to be the next Hayao Miyazaki(Howl's Moving Castle) which is why details on his follow up to 2015's The Boy and the Beast are so exciting.

The anime public has been left to wonder about what Mamoru Hosoda is planning for a follow up to his 2015 hit,for quite some time. The former Toei and Madhouse director has garnered quite the following since he broke off on his own, beginning with the critically acclaimedand. According to Variety, his next film is titledand it's expected to be completed by 2018.Per Variety the fim is described as:

Mirai follows a 4-year old boy who is struggling to cope with the arrival of a little sister in the family, until things turn magical. A mysterious garden in the backyard of the boy's home becomes a gateway allowing the child to travel back in time and encounter his mother as a little girl and his great-grandfather as a young man. These fantasy-filled adventures allow the child to change his perspective and help him become the big brother he was meant to be.



Naturally, Hosoda is producing the film at his company, Studio Chizu. Variety was able to get the details on the project because Hosoda and his team of investors are currently shopping the project for international distribution at the Cannes Film Festival.



Hosoda told Variety that this new project looks to explore the theme of siblings and is based on his own personal experiences as a father and his daughter feeling jealous of her new sibling. Hosoda's eldest daughter is named Mirai, which is where the film gains its title.