Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

SUMMER WARS And WOLF CHILDREN Director Teases Next Project

SUMMER WARS And WOLF CHILDREN Director Teases Next Project

Like Makoto Shinkai (your name.), Mamoru Hosoda is often described to be the next Hayao Miyazaki(Howl's Moving Castle) which is why details on his follow up to 2015's The Boy and the Beast are so exciting.

MarkJulian | 5/19/2017
Filed Under: "Seinen" | Source: Variety
The anime public has been left to wonder about what Mamoru Hosoda is planning for a follow up to his 2015 hit, The Boy and the Beast for quite some time.  The former Toei and Madhouse director has garnered quite the following since he broke off on his own, beginning  with the critically acclaimed The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars and Wolf Children.  According to Variety, his next film is titled Mirai and it's expected to be completed by 2018.

Per Variety the fim is described as:
Mirai follows a 4-year old boy who is struggling to cope with the arrival of a little sister in the family, until things turn magical. A mysterious garden in the backyard of the boy's home becomes a gateway allowing the child to travel back in time and encounter his mother as a little girl and his great-grandfather as a young man. These fantasy-filled adventures allow the child to change his perspective and help him become the big brother he was meant to be.

Naturally, Hosoda is producing the film at his company,  Studio Chizu.  Variety was able to get the details on the project because Hosoda and his team of investors are currently shopping the project for international distribution at the Cannes Film Festival.  

Hosoda told Variety that this new project looks to explore the theme of siblings and is based on his own personal experiences as a father and his daughter feeling jealous of her new sibling. Hosoda's eldest daughter is named Mirai, which is where the film gains its title. 
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD To Be Distributed By Shout! Factory And Funimation IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD To Be Distributed By Shout! Factory And Funimation
Shout! Factory and Funimation are joining to forces to bring the critically acclaimed In This Corner of the World to U.S. theaters on Friday, August 11, 2017.
DOCOMO D-ANIME STORE Subscribers Pick Their Favorite Show This Season DOCOMO D-ANIME STORE Subscribers Pick Their Favorite Show This Season
Crunchyroll might be the biggest anime streamer here in North America but over in Japan, the reigning king of anime streaming platforms is Docomo's D-Anime store. Here's what they're subscribers are watching.
50-Minute CHAOS;CHILD Unaired Episode To Hit Japanese Theaters In June 50-Minute CHAOS;CHILD Unaired Episode To Hit Japanese Theaters In June
If you want more Chaos; Child, a Winter 2017 anime from 5pb. then you're in luck. A 50-minute, unaired episode will be hitting select Japanese theaters next month. Check out a short teaser trailer.
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]