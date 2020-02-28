The 14th Annual Seiyū Awards Have Been Canceled Due To The COVID-19 Coronavirus

After announcing that there would be no afterparty for the 14th annual Seiyu Awards, the ceremony itself has now been canceled over fears of spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The 14th Seiyu Awards, which were slated to be held on March 7, 2020, at the JOQR Media Plus Hall in Minato, Tokyo have been canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. A few winners were previously announced back in February including the male and female recipients of the Merit Award- Minoru Yada and Makoto Kōsaka. The rest of the winners were slated to be announced at the event.



Previously, it was announced that the afterparty was canceled and that the event would only be open to winners, presenters, and journalists but it has now been revealed that the entire ceremony is no more. Instead, winners will be announced during a March 7 episode of the Chō! A&G+ internet radio program.



To date, a number of Winter anime series have announced delays related to the coronavirus and March's AnimeJapan 2020 convention has also been canceled. Stay tuned for future updates from AnimeMojo as we continue to track how the COVID-19 is affecting the industry. Earlier this week, Japan announced that it would ban the entry of foreign travelers from heavily afflicted regions of China and South Korea.

