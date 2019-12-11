The Cast Of Characters For Netflix's DOROHEDORO TV Anime Adaptation Looks Absolutely Wild

Who says old manga that have no new content forthcoming can't recieve anime adaptations?
While it's generally believed (and somewhat true) that anime only exists as a marketing tool to promote sells of an ongoing manga (which is why there are so many unfinished anime series- the company wants you to go buy the manga), there's always a rare exception.
Dorohedoro
appears to be one such as the series wrapped up in 2018 at 23 volumes but there's a new TV anime in the works, courtesy of Netflix and Studio MAPPA. Recently, a bunch of character images were revealed for the project, along with the cast. Click the NEXT button below to check out the rather colorful cast compprising this insane anime.
And if you do want to pick up the manga, VIZ has translated and released all volumes of the manga, with the final volume releasing back in September.
Wataru Takagi voices the series lead Caiman, an amnesiac man whose head was magically transformed into a lizard's head.
Reina Kondo as Nikaidō, Caiman's friend who is absurdly strong.
Kenyuu Horiuchi as En, the boss of the En family, who are major players in the world of mages.
Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shin, an assassin and cleaner who works for the En family
Yu Kobayashi as Noi, Shin's partner and En's cousin
Kengo Takanashi as Fujita, a lowly, crybaby mage who serves the En family
Miyu Tomita as Ebisu, a mage and hanger-on of the En family
Hisao Egawa as Vaux, a doctor who specializes in treating magical injuries
Mitsuhiro Ichiki as Kasukabe, a professor researching mages
Mayu Udono as Kikurage, a mysterious creature that can use magic
Songdo as Risu, a member of the Cross-Eyes organization
Tetsu Inada as Tanba, the owner of a pie shop
Shinichiro Miki as Turkey, one of the En family's top brass
Hozumi Gōda as Asu, a demon
Anri Katsu as Chōta, one of the En family's top brass