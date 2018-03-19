The Director Of STEINS; GATE And The Character Designer For HAIBANE RENMEI Are Teaming For An Original Anime
Check out this 90-minute preview of RErideD: Tokigoe no Derrida (RErideD: Derrida, who leaps through time). It features two all-star talents: director Takuya Satō (Steins;Gate, Armitage III: Poly-Matrix, Selector Infected Wixoss) and character designer/illustrator Yoshitoshi ABe (Serial Experiments Lain, Texhnolyze, Haibane Renmei). The series is confirmed for a 2018 release.
A 3-minute preview video has been released for Takuya Satō and Yoshitoshi ABe's RErideD: Tokigoe no Derrida from Kadokawa. The series was previously titled Project D.
The project is funded by Kadokawa and set up at what appears to be a new studio named Geek Toys. Kadokawa previously announced the project last July and released a short teaser (see below) when it was tentatively titled Project D. At that time, the project was described as following a "development engineer who wakes up from a cold sleep in the far future, only to realize his girlfriend isn't there. He decides to travel back in time to find out what happened to her."
The year is 2050. A young engineer named Derrida Yvain became famous thanks to his contribution to the development of the "Autonomous Machine DZ" at Rebuild, the manufacturing company founded by his father. One day, Derrida and his colleague Nathan discover a flaw in the DZs and try to warn their boss, but are ignored. Although Derrida and Nathan are aware of the danger, they reluctantly decide to put off taking any measures, and instead go to Nathan's daughter Mage's birthday party. The next day, after enjoying a peaceful day, Derrida and Nathan are suddenly attacked by unknown forces. At the end of the escape, Derrida falls into a cold sleep machine and 10 years later, he wakes up to a devastated world in the middle of a war. While Derrida is attacked by a group of out of control DZs, he almost gives up, but he recall's Nathan's last words.
"Take care of Mage."
Despite the harsh fate that has fallen upon him, Derrida sets off to seek Mage.
Beyond the time, we reunite — this is the story of a journey for hope.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]