The GAME OF THRONES Intro In Anime Form Is Why YouTube Was Created

French YouTuber Malec has created an anime version of the catchy Game of Thrones opening and it's all kinds of epic!



While a Game of Thrones anime is likely never going to happen, we recommend fans check out Legend of Galactic Heroes from Studio Madhouse (episodes 1-26) and Studio Magic Bus (episodes 27-110) for a slow-building, politically-oriented shock-and-awe drama. The only difference being that LGH's sci-fi story unfolds in space instead of a medieval fantasy setting. If the old-school anime style is off-putting, Production I.G. is producing a remake that will kicks things off witha 12-episode anime season in April 2018 that would then wrap up the story with three anime films that would be released in 2019.



On second thought, perhaps someone should just gather all the Dragon Balls and wish this into existence!









OPENING SONG LYRICS

There is something hot between us

It is burning

Is it love or hate? I don't know, don't know.

Take my hand

What am I saying?

I don't understand very well

Winter hating love

Even though winter is coming, I am not scared

Sing, burn, become fire

I'm so cold, I can't feel anything

Winter hating love

Even though we are connected by blood, sex is free

Sing, burn, become fire

I'm tired, the end

Game of, game of, game of, game of thrones