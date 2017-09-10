The GAME OF THRONES Intro In Anime Form Is Why YouTube Was Created
French YouTuber Malec has created an anime version of the catchy Game of Thrones opening and it's all kinds of epic!
Would John Snow be called Yamada Suno? Perhaps a better question is why isn't there an anime version of Game of Thrones already in existence?
While a Game of Thrones anime is likely never going to happen, we recommend fans check out Legend of Galactic Heroes from Studio Madhouse (episodes 1-26) and Studio Magic Bus (episodes 27-110) for a slow-building, politically-oriented shock-and-awe drama. The only difference being that LGH's sci-fi story unfolds in space instead of a medieval fantasy setting. If the old-school anime style is off-putting, Production I.G. is producing a remake that will kicks things off witha 12-episode anime season in April 2018 that would then wrap up the story with three anime films that would be released in 2019.
On second thought, perhaps someone should just gather all the Dragon Balls and wish this into existence!
OPENING SONG LYRICS
There is something hot between us
It is burning
Is it love or hate? I don't know, don't know.
Take my hand
What am I saying?
I don't understand very well
Winter hating love
Even though winter is coming, I am not scared
Sing, burn, become fire
I'm so cold, I can't feel anything
Winter hating love
Even though we are connected by blood, sex is free
Sing, burn, become fire
I'm tired, the end
Game of, game of, game of, game of thrones
