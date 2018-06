THE GOLDEN KAMUY Confirms Split Cour, Will Resume In October

In Hokkaido, the far northern lands of Japan, Sugimoto survived the Russo-Japanese war of the Meiji era. Nicknamed "Sugimoto the Immortal" during the war, he now seeks the riches promised by the gold rush in hopes of saving the widowed wife of his now deceased comrade from the war. During his hunt of gold, he finds hints of a hidden stash of gold by corrupt criminals. Partnering with an Ainu girl that saves his life from the harsh climates of the north, they venture into a survival adventure to race against the criminals that seek the hidden stash.

Geno Studio'sTV anime has proved a popular new series despite debuting during a crowded, Spring 2018 anime season. News that the show is a spilt-cour (shows that air during one anime season, take a break during the following season and then resume in the next season) and will resume in October is welcome information for its many anime fans.VIZ Media currently holds the North American manga license, while it is currently serialized in Shuiesha's Weekly Young Jump over in Japan. To date, there have been 14 volumes of the ongoing title released, which began back in August 2014.Golden Kamuy currently has a 7.68 score on MAL and ranks 12/72 anime titles currently airing this Spring.