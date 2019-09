THE ISLAND OF GIANT INSECTS Anime Film Announced For 2020 Premiere

After an airplane crash during a school trip, Oribe Mutsumi and her classmates were stranded on a seemingly deserted island. Mutsumi found the other survivors, and used her wilderness knowledge to help them. She expects that they will be rescued in about three days, which doesn't seem so long to endure. However, she didn't account for the fact that the island is populated with gigantic killer insects. Her knowledge of butterflies, wasps, and more may be the only thing that will help any of her classmates survive to be rescued!

First announced at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards back in February 2019, Yasutaka Fujimi, RED ICE and Shu Hirose'smanga received an OVA adaptation that was bundled with the 6th and final volume of the manga, which was released in Japan on June 20. At the time of the announcement, it was stated that the OVA was meant to serve as a prequel for a TV anime series but it seems funding is an issue as an anime film is now in the works instead.In addition. it seems the project will need to launch a crowdfunding campaign in order to reach the finish line.