THE ISLAND OF GIANT INSECTS Anime Film Releases New Trailer And Key Visual

An OVA prequel for the film was bundled with the 6th and final volume of the manga, which was released in Japan on June 20. Crunchyroll has previously announced plans to stream the OVA at a later date.



A sequel manga with Shu Hirose replaced RED ICE on art duty, Dai Kyochū Rettō (Die! The Island of Giant Insects), began publication on April 25.