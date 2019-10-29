THE ISLAND OF GIANT INSECTS Anime Film Releases New Trailer And Key Visual
After a successful crowdfunding campaign, anime plans for Yasutaka Fujimi, RED ICE, and Shu Hirose's The Island of Giant Insects (Kyochū Rettō) manga continue to move forward as the film's official website was updated to confirm a January 10 release in Japan. A new trailer and key visul were also released.
The anime film based on Yasutaka Fujimi, RED ICE and Shu Hirose's Kyochū Rettō manga will be released in Japanse theaters on January 10, 2020. Continue on to check out a slightly NSFW-ish trailer.
An OVA prequel for the film was bundled with the 6th and final volume of the manga, which was released in Japan on June 20. Crunchyroll has previously announced plans to stream the OVA at a later date.
A sequel manga with Shu Hirose replaced RED ICE on art duty, Dai Kyochū Rettō (Die! The Island of Giant Insects), began publication on April 25.
After an airplane crash during a school trip, Oribe Mutsumi and her classmates were stranded on a seemingly deserted island. Mutsumi found the other survivors, and used her wilderness knowledge to help them. She expects that they will be rescued in about three days, which doesn't seem so long to endure. However, she didn't account for the fact that the island is populated with gigantic killer insects. Her knowledge of butterflies, wasps, and more may be the only thing that will help any of her classmates survive to be rescued!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]