The Live-Action KIDS ON THE SLOPE Film Opens At #8 In Japan
The first trailer for the live-action Kids on the Slope looked pretty similar to the fan-favorite anime from the Shinichirō Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Space Dandy) anime. However, it didn't appear to rate very high on the radar of Japanese moviegoers as the film opened to a modest 8th place.
The live-action adaptation of Kids on the Slope had a rather modest opening in Japan as the latest Doraemon film repeated as box office champ for the second week in a row.
Takahiro Miki-directed live-action adaptation of Sakamichi no Apollon which stars Hey! Say! JUMP!'s boyband member Yuri Chinen as Kaoru Nishimi, Taishi Nakagawa as the hot-headed Sentarō Kawabuchi and Nana Komatsu as the timid, Ritsuko Mukae.
If the first trailer didn't grab you, check out the most recently released footage which features a Yoko Kanno-esque score.
KIDS ON THE SLOPE SYNOPSIS: Introverted classical pianist and top student Kaoru Nishimi has just arrived in Kyushu for his first year of high school in the year of 1966. Having constantly moved from place to place since his childhood, he abandons all hope of fitting in, preparing himself for another lonely, meaningless year. That is, until he encounters the notorious delinquent Sentarou Kawabuchi.
Sentarou's immeasurable love for jazz music inspires Kaoru to learn more about the genre, and as a result, he slowly starts to break out of his shell, making his very first friend. Kaoru begins playing the piano at after-school jazz sessions, located in the basement of fellow student Ritsuko Mukae's family-owned record shop. As he discovers the immense joy of using his musical talents to bring enjoyment to himself and others, Kaoru's summer might just crescendo into one that he will remember forever.
Sakamichi no Apollon is a heartwarming story of friendship, music, and love that follows three unique individuals brought together by their mutual appreciation for jazz.
