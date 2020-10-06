THE PROMISED NEVERLAND: Amazon Developing Live-Action TV Series

The Promised Neverland has a live-action film set for release later this year (December 18) in Japan from director Yūichirō Hirakawa and starring Minami Hamabe as Emma, Jyo Kairi as Ray, Rihito Itagaki as Norman, Keiko Kitagawa as Isabella and Naomi Watanabe as Krone. But that's not the only live-action project the franchise has in development. It was announced earlier today that a Western, live-action television series is in the works at Amazon.

Development on the Amazon series is being spearheaded by former Heroes actor Masi Oka, Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse director Rodney Rothman and Vertigo Entertainment. Meghan Malloy (writing assistant on Into The Spiderverse) will write the script for the pilot.

Back in May, the 23rd issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump teased that a special project was in the works for The Promised Neverland and it looks like the Amazon TV series was what was being hinted at. That same issue of the magazine also confirmed that the longrunning manga series was rapidly approaching its end. Shirai and Demizu first began serializing the series in Weekly Shonen Jump back in December 2016. To date, 18 volumes have been released. Studio CloverWorks produced a well-received, 12-episode anime adaptation for the Winter 2019 anime season that covered the first four-and-a-half volumes. A second season was originally slated to be released in October 2020 but was pushed to January 2021 due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Both Viz Media and MANGA Plus translate and release the manga series in English.



Life at Grace Field House has been good for Emma and her fellow orphans. While the daily studying and exams they have to take are tough, their loving caretaker provides them with delicious foods and plenty of playtime. But perhaps not everything is as it seems…



Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.