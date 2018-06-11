THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Anime Reveals Additional Cast Members

Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari or The Rising of the Shield Hero , has revealed additional voice cast members for the anime series. Here is more information on the show.

The official shieldhero-anime website has revealed two more members joining the voice cast for the upcoming fantasy seinen anime series The Rising of the Shield Hero. The two actors and their roles are: Rina Hidaka as Filo and Maaya Uchida as Melty. The characters' official design can be found in an image below. The anime has a January 2019 release date.

Kinema Citrus is behind the animated adaptation of the series of light novels by Yusagi Aneko. Takao Abo (Norn9) directs this animated series with a screenplay by Keigo Koyanagi (Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars). Masahiro Suwa, director of animation at Hitsugi no Chaika, is in charge of adapting the character designs of Minami Seira to the anime. Kevin Penkin is credited as the author of the musical composition.

Here are the previously-announced voice actors and their roles:



Asami Seto - Raphtalia

Kaito Ishikawa - Naofumi Iwatani

Makoto Takahashi - Motoyasu Kitamura

Yoshitaka Yamaya - Itsuki Kawasumi