THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Anime Reveals Additional Cast Members
The official shieldhero-anime website has revealed two more members joining the voice cast for the upcoming fantasy seinen anime series The Rising of the Shield Hero. The two actors and their roles are: Rina Hidaka as Filo and Maaya Uchida as Melty. The characters' official design can be found in an image below. The anime has a January 2019 release date.
Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari or The Rising of the Shield Hero, has revealed additional voice cast members for the anime series. Here is more information on the show.
Kinema Citrus is behind the animated adaptation of the series of light novels by Yusagi Aneko. Takao Abo (Norn9) directs this animated series with a screenplay by Keigo Koyanagi (Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars). Masahiro Suwa, director of animation at Hitsugi no Chaika, is in charge of adapting the character designs of Minami Seira to the anime. Kevin Penkin is credited as the author of the musical composition.
Here are the previously-announced voice actors and their roles:
Asami Seto - Raphtalia
Kaito Ishikawa - Naofumi Iwatani
Makoto Takahashi - Motoyasu Kitamura
Yoshitaka Yamaya - Itsuki Kawasumi
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka - Ren Amaki
Yusagi Aneko writes and Seira Minami illustrates this series of light novels since 2012. The Kadokawa publishing house publishes this work under the seal of MF Bunko, which have released 19 volumes in Japan. An adaptation to the manga of this series by Kyu Aiya has been serialized since 2014 in the Comic Flapper magazine of Media Factory, of which there are already 10 compilation volumes.
Iwatani Naofumi was summoned into a parallel world along with 3 other people to become the world's Heroes. Each of the heroes respectively equipped with their own legendary equipment when summoned, Naofumi received the Legendary Shield as his weapon. Due to Naofumi's lack of charisma and experience he's labeled as the weakest, only to end up betrayed, falsely accused, and robbed by on the third day of adventure. Shunned by everyone from the king to peasants, Naofumi's thoughts were filled with nothing but vengeance and hatred. Thus, his destiny in a parallel World begins...
