THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Reveals New Key Visual At The Virtual Crunchyroll Expo

The previous Crunchyroll Expo in 2019 saw season 2 and season 3 of Tate no Yūsha no Nariagari aka The Rising of the Shield Hero confirmed and this year's virtual convention has released new details.

The TV anime adaptation of author Aneko Yusagi' Tate no Yūsha no Nariagari (The Rising of the Shield Hero) light novel series was a surprise, breakout hit of the Winter 2019 anime season with an initial 25-episode run. In September 2019, the Crunchyroll Expo (CRX) revealed during a special panel that two more seasons of the anime were in production and a year later, at the coronavirus-induced virtual version of CRX, we have news on the show's continuation.

While a second and third season were previously confirmed, we now know that season 2 will premiere some time in 2021. A short teaser trailer and a new key visual were released.

Representing the show during its CRX panel were series writer Keigo Koyanagi, character designer Masahiro Suwa and producer Junichiro Tamura, with the latter assuring fans that they won't have to wait as long between seasons moving forward.

Crunchyroll previously simulcast the series as it aired in Japan and based on the reveals at CRX it seems that it's virtually a lock to air the second season. Stay tuned to AnimeMojo as we await further word on the premiere date for season 2.

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!